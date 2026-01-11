Kristen Stewart gets honest about future plans

Kristen Stewart on making movies: 'I wanna do female Taxi Driver'

Kristen Stewart, after showing her acting chops, gets behind the camera to direct. The Chronology of Water is set to serve as her first feature film as a director.



But she wants to direct more as the actress aims to bring more female voices to the big screen.

“I think female voiceover is [something] we are just really lacking, an externalized female perspective. I can’t wait to make another movie. I can’t wait to do the female ‘Taxi Driver’ where we just get like a real solid slew of inner perspective that never stops," the Twilight star tells IndieWire's Filmmaker Toolkit podcast.

For her directorial debut, Kristen says many in the industry advised her against helming the movie based on Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir of the same name.

“I was dissuaded for many, many a year. I was convinced that the form of the novel was what was inspiring and not the detailed plot. It feels like a life flashing before your eyes."

"And it’s really difficult to write that down, because the emotional connective tissue, it has to feel so ephemerally connected that it must be discovered," she shares.

It is worth noting that Lidia released her critically-acclaimed memoir, The Chronology of Water, in 2010. It is a powerful account of Lidia's life.