Graham Norton excites fans with new teaser ahead of Taylor Swift episode

Graham Norton drops a hint about upcoming Taylor Swift album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’

Taylor Swift is set to appear on The Graham Norton Show on the release date of The Life of a Showgirl, Friday, October 3, and fans could not be more excited.

The 35-year-old pop superstar will be returning to the talk show for the fifth time, in the upcoming episod,e and the host just sparked a new wave of enthusiasm among Swifties.

The Irish comedian and talk show host, 62, took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 1, and shared a picture of himself with headphones on.

Norton wrote in the caption alongside, “Can you guess what I’m listening to??? #lifeofashowboy Roll on Friday!!”

Fans quickly flocked to the comments and shared their excitement about the album and jealousy for the host who got to listen early.

One joked, “i’m not jealous i’m not jealous I’M NOT JEALOUS,” while another simply admitted, “#jealous.”

“WE ARE SO JEALOUS! Have fun listening and we can’t wait to see your interview with Taylor on Friday,” a third chimed in, and “I’ve been binge watching my fav old episodes for the last few weeks (specifically Taylor’s!) I’m soooo looking forward to the new episode,” wrote another.

The special episode will air on October 3 at 5:40 p.m. ET.