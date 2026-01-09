Fetty Wap granted early release from prison in drug trafficking case

Fetty Wap has been released from prison 3 years early in a drug trafficking case.

According to Billboard, the 34-year-old hip-hop star was freed from prison on Thursday, January 8.

“I want to thank my family, friends, and fans for the love, prayers, and continued support — it truly means everything to me,” Fetty said in a statement shortly after his release.

The Trap Queen rapper continued, "Right now, my focus is on giving back through my community initiatives and foundation, supporting at-risk young children by expanding access to education, early tech skills, and vision care for young kids and students so they can show up as their best selves."

"I’m committed to moving forward with purpose and making a meaningful impact where it matters most," he added.

Fetty, whose real name is Willie Junior Maxwell II, also confirmed his release on social media.

"HOME," he simply wrote on his Instagram Stories.

For the unversed, Fetty was arrested in NYC in October 2021 for transporting 100 kilograms of cocaine from California to Long Island.

In August 2022, the Grammy-nominated rapper finally pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances and was sentenced to six years in prison in May 2023.