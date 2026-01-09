Vancouver: When will Bruno Mars perform at BC Place?

The BC Place concert will feature additional performances from Anderson .Paak and Raye.

Global pop superstar Bruno Mars is coming to Vancouver this fall as part of his first ever worldwide stadium tour.

Mars will bring The Romantic Tour to BC Place on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The show marks his first world tour in nearly a decade and his first time headlining a global stadium tour during his career.

Vancouver is one of only two Canadian stops on the tour. The other is Toronto, where Mars is scheduled to perform two shows at Rogers Stadium in May.

Tickets for the Vancouver concert go on sale Thursday, Jan. 15, at noon, with prices varying by section.

The tour supports Mars’ upcoming fourth studio album, The Romantic, which is set for release on February 27, 2026.

Over the course of his career, Mars has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, earned 16 Grammy Awards and set eight Guinness World Records.

He has also been named to the Time 100 and Forbes Celebrity 100 lists.

The BC Place concert will feature additional performances from Anderson .Paak and Raye.

Mars continues to dominate global charts with recent hits including “Die With a Smile” with Lady Gaga, which spent 18 weeks at number one on the Billboard Global 200, and “APT.” with ROSÉ, which was named Apple Music’s most globally streamed song of 2025.