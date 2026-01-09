Kelsea Ballerini bids emotional farewell to deceased pet

Kelsea Ballerini is heartbroken over the death of her beloved dog, Dibs.

On Thursday, the 32-year-old country singer took to her Instagram handle to announce that her dog had passed away following a year-long battle with cancer.

“my sweet dibs went to doggy heaven yesterday," penned Kelsea. "he spent his last few days in his backyard looking at the sunshine and surrounded and visited by his forever people."

The Miss Me More songstress further wrote, "There are no words to articulate his role in my life, but i couldn’t have done the last ten years without him, and he will always be my soul dog…and i pray and believe we’ll find each other in every life."

“His love and reach can’t be captured in an Instagram photo dump, or in a caption, but here’s a look at some happy from dibs. thank you for loving him so loudly with me," she continued.

Kelsea added, "I feel like the luckiest girl in the world that I got to be his dog mom, greatest gift of my life.”

In August 2024, the If You Go Down singer revealed that her dog had been diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

"Thinking of everyone with a furbaby going through cancer tonight. truly don’t know what my adult life would be like without my dibby. He’s fighting so hard. I love him so much. Any love or healing energy you wanna send his way, please continue to. We really appreciate it," Kelsea penned on TikTok alongside a clip of her dog licking her face.