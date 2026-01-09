Experts weigh in on why Nick Reiner's lawyer stepped down from murder trial

Lawyers have weighed in on why Nick Reiner’s attorney, Alan Jackson, stepped down from the high-profile murder case.

At Wednesday's arraignment, Alan told the judge that he withdrawn from the murder case due to "circumstances beyond our control."

Commenting on this surprising withdrawal, entertainment lawyer Lisa Bonner told Page Six that Alan removed himself from the case due to a “conflict of interest.”

“If you look at his phrases, ‘We have no choice’ and ‘circumstances beyond our control,’ that’s likely an ethical or legal conflict. I would most likely say it’s a conflict of interest,” said Lisa.

“A lawyer must withdraw if there are certain conflicts,” continued the attorney. “This could be something like the attorney or the firm previously representing someone involved in the case — a witness, family members, or someone who could be a key party. That would be circumstances beyond our control and Nick’s."

“Judging from his carefully worded statement, I would say it’s a conflict of interest," added Lisa.

For those unversed, Nick is currently in police custody on suspicion of murdering his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer. The couple was found dead in their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14.