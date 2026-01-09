Bruno Mars drops first single from 'The Romantic'

Bruno Mars has released the first track of his upcoming album The Romantic.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, the singer has dropped a party anthem I Just Might, sparking excitement among fans.

The clip from music video shared on Instagram, features Mars showing off some moves. In the caption, Mars wrote, "It’s party time!"

"The self proclaimed Aura Lord is Back. I Just Might song and video out now!" he added.

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love. One user wrote, "Bruno Mars is genuinely allergic to making bad songs." Another added, "It's the miracle of multiplication!!! It's for all of you, girls."

"The Romantic has arrived. And I Just Might stay," the third comment read.

However, one user called the music video "Absolutely CINEMA!!!!!"

I Just Might is part of Bruno Mars' upcoming album The Romantic, which is set to release on February 27, 2026.

It is pertinent to mention that this album will mark the singer's first in almost a decade. Mars, who released his debut album Doo-Wops & Hooligans in 2010, last released an album in 2016 titled, 24K Magic.