Meghan Markle, Prince Harry mocked in brutal 2023 review of royal family

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle Meghan, who relocated to the US after quitting the royal family in 2020, have been been slammed as the "relegate royals of Montecito" in a brutal 2023 review of the royal family.

A renowned broadcaster and columnist showed no mercy to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as she gave her rundown on life within the Firm in 2023.

Esther Krakue spoke about some of the key events witnessed this year in talks with Sky News host Caroline Di Russo, saying: "2023 started off with the publication of Spare by Harry which, following the Netflix documentary and the Oprah Winfrey interview, was just another in a series of the Sussexes whinging and complaining and allegations against how poorly they were treated by the Royal Family."

The commentator went on taking a brutal dig at the California-based couple, saying: "Going from that to the South Park episode which was effectively mocking the Sussexes and talking about their worldwide privacy tour. It's really been quite a rollercoaster of a year but it's been enjoyable as well."

Esther Krakue felt honour to share his thoughts on "the relegate royals of Montecito."

It comes after King Charles's final snub to Harry as the Duke did not feature in the royal family's coronation documentary, despite him being there earlier this year.

Krakue said his absence was "not a surprise as he didn't feature in the coronation at all.

"His children and his wife opted to stay in California even though for some reason he insisted on giving his kids the prince and princess title. He was not the focus, this was not about him."

