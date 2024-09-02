Prince William holds meeting with King Charles at Palace as abdication looms

King Charles III, who was officially crowned along with his wife Queen Camilla in 2023, has received calls to give up the crown to his eldest son Prince William amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The Prince of Wales is reportedly holding meetings with the King at the palace amid speculations that the 75-year-old could soon announce to hand over the throne to the future king.

William is allegedly preparing to take over much earlier than anticipated amid his dad's deteriorating health.



A royal insider claims: "Father-son duo meet regularly to discuss the matters regarding the monarchy amid royal health crisis."

On the other hand, a separate source told In Touch Weekly: "No one expects his [King Charles] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time."

“Stepping down now would be the best decision for the monarchy,” the insider has claimed.



Another outlet also reported that William has been asked to prepare to wear the crown. He's being trained to take over much earlier than anticipated as King Charles continues his cancer battle.

"William has taken on a bigger role, and Charles has drawn him in on much of the decision-making," according to the Radar Online.

