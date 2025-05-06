Jennifer Aniston’s peace shattered after man crashes into front gate

Jennifer Aniston, legendary actress who is best known for her iconic role as Rachel Green in Friends, recently became the target of a shocking incident at her Los Angeles home.

Police told KABC-TV that Jennifer was actually at home when the crash happened.

The crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on Monday in the posh Bel Air area, on Airole Way, according to Officer Jeff Lee from the LA Police Department.

Online property records reveal that a home on that block is owned by a trust managed by the The Yellow Birds star business manager.

However, security guards quickly stopped the driver and kept him there until police arrived. The suspect, a middle-aged white man, hasn’t been named yet and no charges have been filed as of Tuesday morning.

"He used his vehicle to ram a gate to the residence," Lee shared.

Messages were sent on Tuesday to the actress’ representatives and lawyers.

Aniston, who is currently starring in Apple TV's The Morning Show, bought the midcentury mansion on 3.4-acre lot for around $21 million back in 2012.