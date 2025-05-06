Victoria Beckham spills tea on Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas rumours

Victoria Beckham takes internet by storm with recent post

Victoria Beckham recently broke her silence on the growing rumours surrounding Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas following David’s 50th celebration.

The former Spice Girl, who shares four children – Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper – with her husband David Beckham, took the internet by storm with her post-event update.

On Monday, May 5, the 51-year-old designer shared a carousel of photos on Instagram from the star-studded party held on Friday at the Core restaurant in London.

One black-and-white image that went viral featured Ana standing in the background, appearing to enjoy the celebration.

This comes on the heels of the Mission: Impossible actor being spotted leaving the event with Ana, 37, in the same car.

Despite Cruise’s efforts to hide the Spanish actress from paparazzi, she was spotted attempting to hide inside the vehicle.

An insider told Daily Mail, “Everything with Tom and Ana is innocent. They are hanging out to talk about future movies that they could do together. One of those ideas is the Days of Thunder sequel that Tom wants to get off the ground. It is currently in its infancy. He’s talking [to Paramount] about and it’s going to be what comes together first in terms of a script. It depends on the idea and, ultimately, the script.”

For the unversed, the Deep Water star dated Ben Affleck in 2020 after separating from her husband Marc Clotet in 2013.

Tom, on the other hand, ended his third marriage with Katie Holmes in 2012.