Harry Styles skips 2025 Met Gala for new album?

Grammy Winner may release his fourth studio album this year

Harry Styles fans were expecting see him make a surprise appearance at this year’s Met Gala, but were left disappointed to witness his absence.

The trend setting fashionista made his big debut in 2019 wearing a unique black Gucci outfit.

But this year, he skipped the high-profile fashion event. Many are suspicious of the reason why he ditched the occasion.

Styles has been maintaining a low profile ever since he concluded his music journey, 'Love On Tour' in 2023.

He was spotted running a marathon in Tokyo a few days ago. Meanwhile, Harry was also spotted having a coffee with close friend James Corden in London.

The Watermelon Sugar hitmaker has not made any major public appearance at any big events for a while.

Reportedly, the 31-year-old continues to lay low and this might be one of the reasons of him which not attending the Met Gala.

There are rumours that the former One Direction singer is busy with his fourth album and mainly focusing on that at the moment.

However, there is no confirmation by Styles whether he will be releasing new music this year or not, but some sources claim that he will mark his comeback soon.