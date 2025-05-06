Taylor Swift skips Met Gala and no, it's not because of Kim this time

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sit out 'underwhelming.'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were nowhere to be seen at Monday night’s Met Gala, skipping fashion’s biggest night in favour of something a little more low-key and a lot more romantic.

But despite whispers of a potential run-in with Swift's long-time 'foe' Kim Kardashian, sources confirm the pop icon’s absence had nothing to do with past drama.

According to People, Swift and Kelce were simply enjoying some much-needed downtime together and opted out of the high-profile event in favor of private travel.

The couple, who’ve been inseparable during the NFL off-season, are reportedly soaking up every moment of their time off.

"They have been traveling nonstop and very much enjoy it,” a source told the outlet.

"They’re making the most of their time off together, hanging out with friends too. It’s a special time for them."

The insider also noted that the couple is "very serious and in sync," adding that they share strong values and are currently focused on keeping things low-key and out of the spotlight.

Their last public outing was back in mid-March, when they were spotted dining at Del Frisco’s Grille in NYC.

Since then, the duo has been traveling together, reportedly relishing time out of the spotlight.

And it turns out, their absence wasn’t unusual this year.

The 2025 Met Gala was hit with a surprising wave of last-minute cancellations from longtime fashion icons to even one of this year’s honorary co-chairs.

DailyMail confirmed Monday morning that Jennifer Lopez had bowed out due to filming commitments for her upcoming film Office Romance in New Jersey just a stone’s throw from the venue.