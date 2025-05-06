Andrew Garfield setting bars high with heartfelt gesture for girlfriend Monica Barbaro

Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro wish to keep their romance private

Andrew Garfield has left fans in awe with his latest admirable gesture for partner Monica Barbaro.

The 34-year-old marked a ravishing appearance at the 2025 Met Gala, looking extremely gorgeous wearing a black gown along with a white blazer. She also donned a matching black and white hat to complete her look.

Even though, she graced the red carpet alone as her boyfriend Garfield skipped the fashion event this year.

But he was very much present at the venue, waiting for her girlfriend at the Mark Hotel in New York.

A video has been circulating online in which the Spider-Man actor can be seen wearing casual clothes while waiting for Monica to show up.

He wore a black Muppet t-shirt along with a blue button-down shirt and black pants. He completed his look with a blue baseball cap and sunglasses.

Andrew smiled sweetly as he saw the Top Gun: Maverick actress coming out of the venue wearing a sheer buttoned-up black dress with florals.

Reportedly, the 41-year-old’s decision to skip Met Gala shows that the couple wants to keep their relationship private.

Their romance was confirmed after an insider told PEOPLE, “They’ve been really lowkey and have been spending time together quietly.”