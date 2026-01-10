Elle Fanning drops a hint about her role in upcoming 'Hunger Games' film
Elle Fanning opens up about her latest role in the forthcoming 'Hunger Games' film
Elle Fanning got candid and opened up about taking “a lot of selfies” of herself in the new Hunger Games film.
For those unaware, the 27-year-old American actress is playing the role of Effie Trinket in an upcoming American dystopian action film, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, directed by Francis Lawrence from a screenplay by Billy Ray.
In a talk with PEOPLE magazine at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Saturday, January 3, Fanning hinted at her yet-to-be-released photos from her personal camera roll.
She openly talked about her love for the fictional dystopian nation, singing praises of the existing Hunger Games franchise, which is based on the five books from author Suzanne Collins, as well as the subsequent four movies and first prequel film, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.
The Maleficent star explained, “I love Panem. I mean, I am a big like O.G. film fan, you know? I love the movies. They’re very comforting to me. They’re such a great plane watch … just watch them all back to back.”
“That world is so great. The acting is so great. And I got a little taste of some good costumes … I have a lot of selfies on my phone,” Fanning stated.
It is pertinent to mention that The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will be released on November 20, 2026.
