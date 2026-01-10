Katy Perry plans to capitalize on her high-profile relationship with Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry is reportedly planning to capitalize on her new romance with Justin Trudeau.

Radar Online reported that the 41-year-old American singer-songwriter and TV personality is looking forward to making dollars in her relationship with new beau Trudeau by releasing a tell-all documentary.

An insider told the outlet, "The public is fascinated by them, so it's a no-brainer for them to cash in on that interest – whether that's by producing a documentary or launching a product together.”

Several times Perry teased that her ex-fiance Orlando Bloom was camera-shy about their relationship but the former Canadian prime minister, who keeps facing the public, seems a great replacement.

Per the source, "Justin doesn't stick his nose up at her ideas and call them tacky, the way Orlando would. That's thrilling for Katy – she has a partner who fully embraces and supports her at every step.”

Trudeau “is a creative person” like Perry, who loves creativity.

"Justin wants to dip his toe into the whole Hollywood thing, but he's a total newbie and acknowledges Katy will have to drive the ship with any project they team up on,” said the insider.

Perry is now happy, as she has taken the control in their relationship. "Katy is feeling so empowered.”

"Her whole world has opened up since she and Orlando finally pulled the plug on their nearly 10-year relationship. She's ambitious again, and Justin is a big part of that. Together, they want to be a power couple,” the source concluded.