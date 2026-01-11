Gracie Abrams claims to be 'beyond ready' for third studio album

Gracie Abrams recently shared her excitement about her forthcoming third studio album.

On Wednesday, January 7, the 26-year-old American singer and songwriter, who is the daughter of director J. J. Abrams, conversed with PEOPLE magazine at the Chanel Coco Crush Dinner Celebration in Los Angeles.

Gracie told the outlet that she is “beyond ready” for her upcoming album to be “Close to You.”

She said, “I’m beyond ready for it to belong to everyone else. I’ve never felt this way about anything I’ve made before, so it’s definitely driving me crazy in a good way.”

When the reporter asked if it is “scary” to be close to putting out new music, The Secret of Us hitmaker stated that she fully embraces that feeling rather than getting intimidated by it.

She admitted, “I love the feeling. I really like it right now. I think I feel kind of calm about it. I’ve been lucky enough to spend a lot of time with it."

"At the end of the day, it’s all about the people you get to make things with and spend your time with, and that means the most to me right now. So, yeah, any day in the studio is a great day,” the Tough Love crooner said.

For those unaware, she dropped her first album, Good Riddance, in 2023 and her second album, The Secret of Us, in 2024.

It is pertinent to mention Gracie Abrams secured her first Grammy nomination in 2024 for the song Us, which featured Taylor Swift. The pop sensation then took her to perform on the Eras Tour as well.