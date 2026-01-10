AJ Michalka reveals how Joe Jonas breakup happened

Joe Jonas' ex recalls innocent teenage romance

AJ Michalka and Joe Jonas had their breakup on the phone.

Michalka recalled the breakup during an appearance on the Podcrushed podcast.

"We didn’t break up over text, [but] it was over a phone call. I feel like it was a very sweet, amicable [breakup]. I know that sounds crazy at that age," she said.

"It was sweet and, I think, it was mutual," she shared.

The duo dated in 2006 for nearly a year after meeting during the Jonas Brothers’ Living Room Tour. AJ and her older sister, Aly Michalka, opened for the brothers’ tour.

"We had also toured together, so we got to know each other on [the road]," she shared. "That’s how it started."

AJ previously shared more about the romance, which was her first, in a 2023 appearance on the The Viall Files podcast.

"We were, like, 15. We were so young, eh, I think we were both sloppy and inexperienced," she said.

Joe went on to date big names like Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift, Gigi Hadid before marrying Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in 2019. The couple welcomed two daughters before the singer filed for divorce in 2023. The Sucker hitmaker is currently dating model Tatiana Gabriela.

Meanwhile, AJ has been with actor Josh Pence since 2017.