A$AP Rocky opens about 'Star Wars' audition that didn't go well

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky are expecting their third child

A$AP Rocky unveiled that he has auditioned for Star Wars and failed terribly.

The 36-year-old is all set to feature in an upcoming film titled Highest 2 Lowest directed by Spike Lee. The film him alongside Denzel Washington, Jeffery Wright, Dean Winters and IIfenesh Hadera.

American rapper, in a recent interview, revealed that he auditioned for the part of Lando Calrissian in The Rise of Skywalker. After he failed to impress the creators, the role then went to Donald Glover, and Billy Dee Williams.

According to Rocky, his audition was a complete trash.

He told Variety, “My audition was trash. I was trashing that day. My man Childish Gambino [Donald Glover] was a way better Lando than I would’ve provided at that time. And I think he looked a little more like [Billy Dee Williams] than me.”

The news came after he appeared at the 2025 Met Gala red carpet with partner Rihanna, where they disclosed the news of their third pregnancy.

Rocky, when asked if he would like to feature in a Star Wars film if offered again, replied saying, “Hell Yeah”.