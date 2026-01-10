Jennifer Aniston brings Jim Curtis face-to-face with her famous ex

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly putting her new relationship with Jim Curtis to the test.

Insiders revealed to Radar Online that the Friends alum is planning a dinner with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, bringing Curtis and Pitt face-to-face.

An insider said, "Jen isn't interested in separating parts of her world or acting as if Brad no longer matters. What she really wants to see is how Jim carries himself when he's face-to-face with Brad, with all their shared past and Brad's star power hanging in the air."

"If Jim can handle that situation without flinching, Jen believes it speaks volumes about his self-assurance and how much faith he has in her and their relationship," another added.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got divorced in 2005 and the Formula One star is currently dating Ines de Ramon.

As per the sources, "Jim accepts that Brad will always be woven into Jen's past."

They added, "He's approaching the dinner with interest rather than insecurity, aware that it's not about being evaluated by Brad, but about showing he can exist easily within Jen's life as it is."

About Aniston's intentions, the source said, "Jen plans to pay close attention to how Jim responds on their night out with Brad and Ines, because she knows it will reveal whether he can remain grounded and composed when that level of spotlight and pressure is on him."

Furthermore, insiders also noted that Pitt is "glad" to see Aniston happy, adding, "He's hoping the meeting feels easy and natural rather than tense, and he has confidence in Jen's judgment on this one."

On the other hand, Pitt's girlfriend De Ramon is also reportedly "not feeling insecure" about situation. "She's keen to meet Jen in person and have a real conversation, instead of forming impressions from headlines or hearsay."

For Aniston if Jim Curtis "can deal with Brad's celebrity without becoming intimidated or overcompensating," she will feel confident in the relationship.