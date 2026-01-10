'Hunger Games' update: Jennifer Lawrence returns to the franchise

Jennifer Lawrence is seemingly confirmed to be returning to The Hunger Games franchise.

During her latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Maya Hawke teased Lawrence's return in the upcoming prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.

She gushed about the actress' influence on her career, saying, "Jennifer Lawrence's performance in the first four movies is a big part of the reason why I want to be an actor. She's amazing."

"I'm just such a big fan of hers, and to be anywhere near that franchise means the world to me," Hawke added.

However, when Fallon asked, "She actually came back, right?" the Stranger Things star responded, "We're allowed to say that? People know?"

"They know now!" Fallon hilariously said.

Jennifer Lawrence is best known for her role of Katniss Everdeen in the Hunger Games franchise.

Meanwhile, Maya Hawke is set to star as Wiress in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Furthermore, the film also stars Glenn Close as Drusilla Sickle and Joseph Zada taking on young Haymitch. Directed by Francis Lawrence, Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping will hit theaters on November 20, 2026.