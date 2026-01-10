Pierce Brosnan gets honest about impact of growing older on career

Pierce Brosnan reveals what 'keeps him going' at 72

Pierce Brosnan is refelcting on the impact of his good looks on his career, as well as what keeps him going at the age of 72.

Brosnan, who made a name for himself with hits like Remington Steele, Mrs Doubtfire, Dante’s Peak, was asked if he ever wanted to not be known for his smoking good looks.

"I went to America and had too good a time playing myself. Or trying to play myself, which is not an easy thing to do. And I had responsibilities as a man, as a father, and I found employment easily," he noted, adding, "Sometimes I made choices that I shouldn’t have made. I was dealing with the self, and that image of the self. But as I’ve gotten older, it’s free reign."

Brosnan, who has played coveted roles like 007 and Batman, also refelcted on where he gets his confidence.

Pierce Brosnan and Amir El-Masry in 'Giant'

"It’s such a capricious game to be an actor. That black dog of doubt sits beside you, but it’s also what spurs you on. You’re constantly constructing yourself and then destroying yourself, in the best possible way," he said.

Gushing over the source of his confidence, he said, "I have a great wife, who’s given me wings to fly. I’m a Catholic, and my faith is very strong. And you have to be as tough as old boots to be in the game this long."

As of retirement, he pointed out that it's the work that keeps him going at 72.

"It’s the creative life that keeps me alive," he said. "I’m 72, time is moving on for me, and I can feel the tick of it. I’ve been down this path a long way now. But what else do I do but really live the life and the time that I have left?"

Pierce Brosnan's latest film, Giant, is a biopic of boxer Naseem Hamed, aka Prince Naseem. Brosnan plays Naseem's trainor in one f his most thoughtful roles yet, while actor Amir El-Masry plays the boxer.