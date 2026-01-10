Robbie Williams shares his desperate-for-fame daughter Teddy's biggest fear

Robbie Williams recently shared his 13-year-old daughter Teddy’s heartbreaking message, which she sent him because of one fear.

For those unaware, the 51-year-old English singer-songwriter welcomed four children, daughters Theodora Rose (Teddy) and Colette (Coco), and sons Charlton Valentine (Charlie) and Beau, with his wife Ayda Field.

During his appearance on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday, January 9, Williams revealed that his daughter Teddy is “desperate” to become famous but her “oversensitive” nature concerns him.

At the start of the interview, Mills inquired the dad of four about a video in which Teddy can be seen joining in with vocal warm-ups ahead of one of her father’s shows.

The host asked, “That must be kind of special, because I feel they're now at an age where they know who their dad is and to have that experience with your kids? Is it cool?”

Williams replied, “Yeah, it is very, very cool. Ted in particular is so desperate for it.”

The Rule the World crooner continued, “Now, when I was growing up in Stoke-on Trent, I was also incredibly desperate for it, whatever it was, you know, watching Top Of The Pops on Thursday and thinking, how the hell do I get in that box in the corner of this room and be one of those people?”

“But I've never seen it so acute as I do with Ted. She sent me a text the other day. And it goes, let me get this. It says - this was Thursday, six minutes past two in the morning, ‘Dad, what if I'm not a singer? It's my biggest fear not to be a singer. What if I'm nothing?’” he shared.

Reacting to the Patience hitmaker’s revelation, Mills said, “Oh, Teddy,” to which Williams jokingly quipped, “And I was like, 'babe, you're a nepo. You'll be fine.'"