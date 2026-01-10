Amy Madigan opens up about 'Weapons' prequel: 'That's a problem'

Amy Madigan has passed along an update on the prequel to her recently released movie, Weapons.

For those unaware, the 75-year-old American actress portrayed Aunt Gladys in the 2025 American mystery horror film Weapons, which was released on August 8, 2025.

Gladys was the antagonist, who is the reason behind the disappearance of 17 children in a suburban town, and went through extreme transformation and used prosthetics for the role.

After winning the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Weapons, Madigan conversed with media in the press room at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

Voicing her thoughts on the prequel, she said, “I'm very ultra realist. So, until something's real, it's not, because I've been doing this business a long time.”

“But that being said, there has been some discussion about investigating maybe Gladys’ start. And that, I think, would be kind of interesting. And I would love to live back in [writer and director] Zach [Cregger]’s imagination… So you will see. I hope so. That'd be fun,” the Hunt star explained.

Moving forward, Madigan stated that strong roles for women are still difficult to land even though Hollywood has made some progress.

She quipped, “I think the industry's getting better [for women overall], but I think you just have to read the percentages of how many women were directing and how many were in a film or in a television show [this year]. I mean, it's gone down from last year, some large percentage points. So I think that's a problem that we have.”

“Good parts are few and far between for lots of people … When Weapons came around, I was so happy to get a great script and have a great character. I just knew Gladys was ... I could just knock it out of the park. So that's great. And then we'll see if I get another job. That's how it goes,” Madigan articulated.