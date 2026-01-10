Michael B. Jordan makes emotional remarks about 'Sinners'

Michael B. Jordan on watching 'Sinners': 'I cried'

Sinners serves as a mega-hit movie starring Michael B. Jordan, who already has a slate of critically acclaimed films under his belt.

But it seems the 2025 flick has a special place in his heart. It is obvious from his remarks that whenever he watched the horror film, he cried. “I cried during Sinners,” he told CNN. “I also cried during the making of the film.”

Besides this emotional comment, there is buzz that Sinners may clinch several Academy Award nominations.

Particularly, Michael's portrayal of twin brothers in the movie is lauded by his peers. One of them is Wunmi Mosaku, his co-star in the horror drama, who said she “never got confused” by the actor playing two separate characters.

“I could tell if he was Smoke or Stack with my back turned. We had this kind of magnetism when he was Smoke. And when he was Stack, we were on the other side of the room. It was his cadence, his rhythm, his energy, his spirit, his face. Stack has dimples, and Smoke doesn’t," the actress told W Magazine.

It is worth noting that Michael is nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, which is set to take place this Sunday.