Tom Blyth based 'People We Meet on Vacation' role on THIS '80s romcom lead

Tom Blyth reveals '80s inspiration for 'People We Meet on Vacation' character

Tom Blyth is enjoying the transition from darker roles to becoming a rom-com leading man, and he's revealing who inspired his performance.

"I think I was just ready to do something fun," Blyth, 30, told Us Weekly about starring in People We Meet on Vacation. "I’m ready to do something light."

Blyth took on a different character in the new romcom opposite Emily Bader. His previous roles included the young version of Coriolanus Snow in the The Hunger Games prequel film The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. He also starred in Billy the Kid and most recently appeared in 2025’s Plainclothes.

"I had done a lot of serious stuff back to back and I was kind of ready to do something that was going to lift up my soul a little bit," he explained.

People We Meet on Vacation follows unlikely best friends Alex and Poppy, who take a vacation together and develop more feelings for each other.

For his first time playing a romantic leading man, Blyth channeled the leads from classic romcoms, such as Tom Hanks’ performances in You’ve Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle.

"The old ‘80s classics were my inspiration," he shared. "Billy Crystal in [When] Harry Met Sally, you can’t help but notice the kind of homage that we were playing with the car scene [when Alex and Poppy first meet]."

Tom Blyth and Emily Bader starring People We Meet on Vacation is streaming on Netflix.