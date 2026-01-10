Ozzy Osbourne's family makes shocking confession after his death
Ozzy Osbourne's family reveals haunting secret about his death
Ozzy Osbourne's family has made a surprising claim following the legend's death.
According to Ozzy's son, Jack Osbourne, and close confidant, Billy Morrison, Ozzy may have left the mortal world, but his presence is being felt.
Ozzy is reportedly appearing to them in vivid dreams and urging loved ones to stop mourning his death.
Jack claimed, "In the dreams, he is laughing and saying, 'Just stop f------ crying.' He's laughing every time. Me and my wife, my daughters, we all keep seeing him in our dreams, laughing," as per revelations shared during a broadcast on Ozzy's Boneyard on SiriusXM.
Billy also added, "Jack, you are not the only one. I've seen him, too. He's good, he's not in pain."
"I watched you orchestrate every part of that funeral, and he probably would have had a really good time there," he added to Jack.
Furthermore, Jack also shared that he believes Ozzy Osbourne sensed his end. "He did his (final) gig – that he was very, very happy about. He finished his book. He did a bunch of artwork for this chimpanzee charity."
Ozzy Osbourne passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76. The late English singer and songwriter is survived by his children and wife, Sharon Osbourne.
