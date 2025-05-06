Prince Harry slammed with court case again

Prince Harry back in court after spilling the tea.

Prince Harry’s legal crusade against the tabloids ramped up again this week, as his lawyers returned to court in London on Tuesday in a high-stakes privacy battle against Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex isn’t going it alone, he’s joined by music legend Sir Elton John and five other prominent British figures in a lawsuit accusing the media giant of a decades-long campaign of unlawful snooping.

The explosive allegations include phone tapping, home bugging, and even obtaining private medical records through deception, with claims stretching back as far as 30 years.

The publisher has hit back hard, calling the accusations “simply preposterous” and maintaining it has done nothing wrong.

But the courtroom showdown is far from over. The case is expected to head to a full trial next year, promising yet another dramatic chapter in Prince Harry’s ongoing war with the British press.

Representing Harry and six other high-profile claimants, lawyer David Sherborne argued that evidence so far already points to a "widespread use of unlawful information gathering" by journalists across multiple desks at the publisher.

But Sherborne insists the full extent of the alleged wrongdoing is still being hidden, accusing Associated Newspapers of allowing only a "partial picture" to emerge.

The publisher's legal team hit back, claiming the plaintiffs have yet to provide any concrete proof to back their explosive accusations.

In court filings, their lawyers argued there were "no further particulars" to support the claims of hacking, wiretapping, or other covert tactics.