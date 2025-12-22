Dwayne Johnson's subtle 'Jumanji' tribute to late Robin Williams laid bare

Dwayne Johnson is sharing some behind-the-scenes insights into the late Robin Williams tribute in the upcoming Jumanji movie.

In a recent chat with People at the Golden Globes First-Time Nominee Celebration in Beverly Hills, California, where Hollywood stars gathered to celebrate first-time nominees and their remarkable achievements, the 53-year-old actor revealed how he is going to honor the Williams in the final and fourth installment of Jumanji.

“It was my idea to honor him in some way, and I didn't know how to do it,” The Rock said.

Johnson revealed how a slight update in his costume will be an honor for the late actor, who passed away in 2014 at the age of 63.

He went on to say, “And our costume designer, L.J. [Laura Jean Shannon] … goes, ‘What if I got the original dice [from the first movie]?' And that's what happened.”

Back in November, the WWE star shared similar sentiments and how wearing dice around his skin symbolizes a special message.

"As you see, a little Easter egg for Dr. Bravestone. This is the dice from the original Jumanji with Robin Williams, as a show of respect," Johnson said in an Instagram video. "And a way of honoring Robin and this entire franchise that he started as we film our very last Jumanji. Big finale. Here we go, let's shoot!"