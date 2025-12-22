Tom Brady's true feelings revealed as ex Gisele Bündchen begins new chapter

Tom Brady's true feelings revealed as Gisele Bündchen begins new chapter

Tom Brady already knew that his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, and Joaquim Valente were planning to get married.

On Sunday, an insider told the Daily Mail that the former New England Patriots quarterback is "happy" with Gisele's new marriage to a jiu-jitsu instructor.

“He’s happy in the way that is simple: he’s happy that she is happy,” a source said. “Down the line, he might get married again and he would want her to be OK with that, so he has to be OK about it.”

“If he was upset, that would mean he still has feelings for her and that it would be unfair to the kids if he didn’t want to see their mom happy and move on," a tipster added.

The insider further told the outlet that Tom has had to learn a lot after calling it quits with both Gisele and Bridget Moynahan.

“He’s had to move on from two different important relationships, and two mothers to his children,” the source said. “He’s learned a lot along the way, and he’s taking this next stage in stride. He’s being very mature about it and not letting it pick at him negatively in any way."

“It’s life, and everyone is happy. It’s the holiday season, he’s not inviting any drama where there doesn’t have to be," the confidant continued.

The insider also claimed that Gisele had already informed Tom of her plan to marry Joaquim.

“It wasn’t a secret to [Brady],” the source said. “They still have to talk because of the kids, and though that is often very brief, important milestones, schedules and of course her getting married was something she wasn’t going to keep secret.”

For those unversed, Tom and Gisele ended their 13-year marriage in October 2022. The former couple shares two children -son Benjamin, 16, and daughter Vivian, 13.