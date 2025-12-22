Kim Kardashian praises Lauren Sanchez as 'ultimate girls' girl' in special tribute

Kim Kardashian is celebrating pal Lauren Sanchez birthday with a gushing tribute

The Kardashians star took to her Instagram account to mark Jeff Bezos' new wife's 56th birthday with a throwback snap.

In the celebratory post, Kim gushed over Lauren, calling her "the ultimate girls' girl."

The reality television star praised the former journalist calling her a "fun spirit" who uplifts "everyone around you."

Kim posted photo on Instagram Stories with Lauren, in which the SKIMS founder can be seen donning red cut-out dress while the wife of the Amozon founder flaunted all-black strapless dress.

"Happy Belated Birthday to the ultimate girls' girl @laurensanchezbezos," Kim wrote over the image.

She went on to praise, "You are always uplifting everyone around you. I've never met a more fun spirit in my life!!!!"

And finally, Kim concluded her gushing note by expressing her love for Lauren and wrote, "I love you."

Lauren also reposted Kim's post to her stories along with another sweet wish from Brooks Nader.

This came few days after Lauren threw a lavish birthday bash also attended by Kim and other pals including Khloe.

Lauren reshared Khloe's snaps from the party and wrote, "Holiday fun with my girls. 90s Xmas."

On Kim's 44th birthday back in October 2024, Lauren shared a smiliar birthday tribute as Kim's recent's one.

At the time, Lauren wrote, "Happy birthday to the woman who lights up every room she walks into. Love you @kimkardashian."