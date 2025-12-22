Chris Pratt recalls moment he went 'back on my knees' as a father

Chris Pratt opened up about one of his most emotional fatherhood moments.

In a recent personal article in Maria Shriver's Sunday Paper, the 46-year-old actor reflected on how his spiritual world altered after the birth of his eldest son, Jack.

The Jurassic World actor recalled how he has always been connected to faith since childhood, he began with an intimate reflection, "I was baptized in a Catholic Church and have believed in God since childhood."

As the actor grew up moving between Catholic, Lutheran and Evangelical churches, Chris noted he has always been aware of "the healing power of Grace."

The actor and film producer shared that his inner world followed "cycles of sin and forgiveness; a pattern of rebellion, shame and grace on repeat" until one weak moment pushed him back to prayer.

"Then, when my son Jack was fighting for his life, I found myself back on my knees, pleading to God for a miracle," Chris revealed.

"I promised that if Jack survived, I would devote my life to sharing God's message. This time I meant it," he added.

For those unversed, Jack, whom Chris shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, was born nine weeks premature and remained under intense care for about a month.

As Jack is now 13 years old, Chris continued, "Not a day goes by that I don't thank God for his life, and for the lives of my other children."

While showing acknowledgement to the unanswered prayers of other parents, Chris wrote, "I know there are countless parents who pray those same prayers and don't receive the answer I did. My heart is with them always."

Chris and Anna, who first met in 2007, tied the knot in 2009 and parted ways in 2017.

Later, Chris married Katherine Schwarzenegger, the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger. The pair are parents of three kids: daughters Lyla and Eloise and son Ford.