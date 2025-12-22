Queen icon Brian May teases unreleased music

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May will play a previously unreleased Queen track that “no one has ever heard.”

The 78-year-old songwriter will play Not For Sale (Polar Bear) for the first time during a special festive broadcast on Planet Rock on Monday.

The song was originally recorded during the sessions for Queen’s seminal 1974 album, Queen II, however, did not make the final cut with its remastered version featuring in the upcoming 2026 rerelease of the album.

While a “bootleg” version of the song may already have circulated by May’s pre-Queen band, Smile, the guitarist has assured that “no one” has heard this version.

Sir Brian said: “It’s a song that goes back a very long way, but to my knowledge no one has ever heard this version.”

The musician continued, “It’s a work in progress and will appear on the forthcoming rebuild of the Queen II album – coming next year – but I’m sneaking this into my Planet Rock special because I’m fascinated to know what people think about it.”

“I hope people have a wonderful Christmas and a great New Year!” he concluded.

The radio special, which will also be repeated on Christmas Day, will include a hand-picked selection of Sir Brian’s favourite Christmas and seasonal tracks.

The musician will also reflect on the music, stories and memories that have shaped his own Christmases over the years.

The legendary band, Queen was formed in the 1970s, consisting of guitarist Sir Brian, drummer Roger Taylor, late front man Freddie Mercury and bassist John Deacon.