'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper hints at bold career move after breakout year

Owen Cooper's eyes are set on his full-time career in acting.

The 16-year-old aspiring actor, who shot to fame with his performance in 2025 Netflix hit series, Adolescence, revealed in a recent chat on the BBC's Graham Norton Show that as soon as his GCSE exams are complete, he will pursue acting full-time.

"I've still got my GCSEs to do," Owen said. "I've only got about six months left, and then I am gone – and then hopefully I am going to be an actor."

Owen played the role of Jamie Miller opposite Stephen Graham and became the youngest male ever to win a primetime Emmy Award for best supporting actor.

Elsewhere on the talk show, Owen opened up about his and his parents' experience at the Emmy ceremony.

"It was crazy and all a bit of a blur. The amount of people I met there was insane. It really was the best day of my life," he noted.

"I was nervous about what the reaction to it would be, but a week after it went out everything blew up. It has been a good year," Owen added of the night.

Owen has also been nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes and could once again become the youngest-ever male to win the Oscars.