Entertainment

'Adolescence' star Owen Cooper hints at bold career move after breakout year

Owen Cooper reflected on Emmy night, calling it the 'best' day of his life

By The News Digital
December 22, 2025
Owen Cooper's eyes are set on his full-time career in acting.

The 16-year-old aspiring actor, who shot to fame with his performance in 2025 Netflix hit series, Adolescence, revealed in a recent chat on the BBC's Graham Norton Show that as soon as his GCSE exams are complete, he will pursue acting full-time.

"I've still got my GCSEs to do," Owen said. "I've only got about six months left, and then I am gone – and then hopefully I am going to be an actor."

Owen played the role of Jamie Miller opposite Stephen Graham and became the youngest male ever to win a primetime Emmy Award for best supporting actor.

Elsewhere on the talk show, Owen opened up about his and his parents' experience at the Emmy ceremony.

"It was crazy and all a bit of a blur. The amount of people I met there was insane. It really was the best day of my life," he noted.

"I was nervous about what the reaction to it would be, but a week after it went out everything blew up. It has been a good year," Owen added of the night.

Owen has also been nominated for the 2026 Golden Globes and could once again become the youngest-ever male to win the Oscars.

