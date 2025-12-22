Timothée Chalamet has been influenced by Kardashian clan, says insider

Timothée Chalamet has become has been heavily influenced by girlfriend Kylie Jenner and her family.

The actor, who is currently dating the makeup mogul, and walked the redcarpet with her on the premier of Marty Supreme, has been 'Kardashian-ized'

“Timmy’s been ‘Kardashian-ized,” an insider tells Page Six.

“Both Timmy and Kylie are just into a different genre, the way they think about life and how they want to live,” the industry source said, noting, “he has pretty lofty goals.”

The couple also celebrated Thanksgiving alongside other Kardashian sisters including Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

“We saw Timothée, Kylie, Kendall, Hailey, Justin, even some of the kids. They were just walking around like a normal family,”

“Honestly, they looked like they were giving thanks for their long, healthy relationship,” they shared. “People can make up whatever they want, but they were absolutely together.”

They added, “Kylie’s very excited that he’s been back in L.A. She’s happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming.”