Olivia Rodrigo parts ways with beau Louis Partridge after two years of dating

Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly called it quits with her boyfriend, Louis Partridge, after two years of dating.

On Sunday, an insider confirmed to The Sun that the Deja Vu singer and the British actor had broken up a few weeks ago.

“It’s not been the easiest few weeks for them and they decided it’s better to be apart for now,” the source said.

The confidant further told the outlet that Olivia broke down in tears at Lily Allen’s recent holiday party over the breakup.

“Olivia was at Lily’s party and emotional when she was talking about it,” a tipster said. “Her friends have rallied around her but it’s just been pretty rough. It’s really sad right now.”

For those unversed, Olivia and Louis sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when the two were spotted celebrating Halloween together in London.

At that time, an insider told the US Sun that the two met through mutual friends and became “inseparable” after messaging one another.

The Drivers License hitmaker and the Enola Holmes actress made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of movie, Disclaimer, in August 2024.