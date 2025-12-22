 
By Eleen Bukhari
December 22, 2025
Kim Kardashian ensures her kids are 'protected' from Kanye toxicity

Kim Kardashian talks about protecting her kids from ex-husband, Kanye West.

The makeup mogul says she is afraid her kids will be affected by Ye’s antics and thus wants to be a supportive figure in their life.

Speaking on the season seven premiere of The Kardashians, Kim revealed: “They’re gonna know things. They’re gonna grow up, they’re gonna see.”

She said: “So, it’s my job as a mum to make sure that, at a time when that behaviour is happening, to make sure they’re protected.”

Kim added in a confessional: “Everyone around can handle it, but like, protect my babies.”

She explained: “That’s not my reality…We have four kids together. It’s very confusing because it’ll be all this talk on the internet like, ‘I’m keeping the kids.’ He’s never once called and asked [to see them].”

Kardashian added: “Then I’ll wake up, and it’s on Twitter that I’m keeping the kids when it’s not true and it’s not rational…I can’t engage all the time.” She added: “It’s a divorce, not a kidnapping.”

During the December 18 episode of The Kardashians, the 45-year-old reality star and entrepreneur was shown studying one week before her bar exam while dealing with physical pain and emotional stress.

“I woke up and I did a practice test for three hours. I did one yesterday for three hours. I am absolutely going to cry because it’s exhausting,” Kim said through tears.

“I threw my back out. It’s like every time I get to another step, something pulls me back.”

