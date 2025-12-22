Pierce Brosnan gets honest about Netflix buying Warner Bros. Discovery

Pierce Brosnan airs his thoughts on Netflix takeover of WB. Discovery

Pierce Brosnan, a well-known Hollywood star, sounds the alarm over Netflix's deal to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, which, in his view, is "unsettling."



“Netflix has given me employment, but you have to be diligent and ask yourself: How do you now traverse these waters without getting mangled and embittered by it?” he tells The Times.

“To have one dominant force that colours what we see, how we see it, and where we see it is a change that doesn’t feel culturally right,” the star notes.

But Dakota Johnson, in contrast, seemed to have a different view of the deal. “People will always fight to be creative and tell stories – I just know that to be true. The way it operates will shift and change over time. It always has."

"Hollywood has been in dire situations since it started, so right now, it’s just another version of a rebirth," she previously told at the Red Sea Film Festival.

“And I see that, especially since being here at this incredible festival. It is the collaboration, the excitement, the ambition behind filmmaking, the support of female filmmakers here, the stories that are being told here, the collaboration throughout nations and countries that is so beautiful and inspiring," the actress added.

The Netflix deal appears to go ahead after Warner Bros. Discovery rejected Paramount's offer.