Matthew Koma celebrates new marriage milestone with jab at fans who doubted it

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma celebrated a new marriage milestone on Sunday, marking their sixth wedding anniversary.

Koma commemorated the occasion with a playful tribute to his wife via Instagram Stories.

Posting a photo of the pair, the musician joked that people once doubted their relationship. “Six years, my wifey,” he wrote.

However, he added that only one internet commenter ever said they wouldn’t last. Koma then jokingly compared marriage to a late-’90s Taco Bell run.

He also joked that Duff always looks cool and shared old screenshots from the early days of their relationship.

Duff marked the anniversary with her own post, sharing a selfie of the couple and writing, “Six years into forever.”

The two first met while working on Duff’s 2015 album Breathe In, Breathe Out. They were romantically linked in 2017 and dated on and off before marrying just before Christmas in 2019.

Duff and Koma share three daughters, including Banks Violet, Mae James, and Townes Meadow. Duff also has a son, Luca Cruz, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.

In a past interview, Duff said they kept finding their way back to each other because being apart never worked.

Koma has also famously tattooed Duff’s name on his body—something both have joked about publicly.