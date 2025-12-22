Madonna marks Hanukkah with makeup-free selfie

Madonna has shared a rare look at her holiday traditions this year during Hanukkah.

The seven-time Grammy winner, 67, posted a low-key update from her Hanukkah celebrations on Saturday, embracing her makeup-free skin.

The Queen of Pop was dressed in a brown dress with white lace appliqué for the occasion, with her blonde hair softly curled at the ends.

“Insomniac,” she wrote along the photo.

She followed the selfie with a photo taken at a decorated dinner table, which had a nine-branch menorah with seven candles lit.

The setup was complete with hanging disco balls, red candles, red floral arrangements, and crockery laid out for the meal.

Sitting at the end of the table were Madonna’s boyfriend, Akeem Morris, and her 13-year-old twin daughters, Stella and Estere.

Madonna is also mom to Lourdes, Rocco, David, and Mercy.

Earlier this year, the singer spoke about her spiritual beliefs during an appearance on On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

Madonna said her long spiritual journey, including finding Kabbalah in the 1990s, taught her that spiritual grounding is key to success.

“What have I done for others?” she said. “That’s really the only way you can be successful in life.”