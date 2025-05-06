Victoria Beckham fears Brooklyn might cut ties with family like Prince Harry

Victoria and David Beckham, the iconic couple who melts millions of hearts with their PDA moments and couple snaps, have been in a rift with their son Brooklyn Beckham for a quite time now.

The Beckhams used to be a tight-knit family, but that’s no longer the case. Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz have been pulling away for months, and skipping David Beckham’s 50th birthday seems to have been the breaking point.

Ever since Brooklyn and Nicola got together back in 2019, things haven’t been the same in the Beckham family. Even their 2022 wedding didn’t smooth things over.

Now, after skipping a big family party, things may have finally snapped, as Brooklyn’s father David is said to be really hurt by their absence, calling it a "real blow."

However, the former legendary footballer is seemingly hurt after his son bailed on his big event last minute, even after saying he’d be there just a week earlier.

According to the close source, Victoria fears that if things don’t improve soon, her son could drift even further from the family, just like another well-known royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who’ve cut ties with the husband’s side.

The insider told Express: “both Victoria and David were disappointed that it has gotten to this and they can feel a wedge growing between them.”

Earlier, David Beckham, who is considered as the world’s most handsome man, shared a glimpse into a secret getaway with his youngest sons, Cruz and Romeo, throwing a subtle dig at Brooklyn.