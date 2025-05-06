Queen Camilla makes heartwarming gesture on Prince Archie's birthday

Royal family shared heartwarming photos of Queen Camilla with a young boy on Tuesday, coinciding with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's eldest child Prince Archie's sixth birthday celebration in California.

The Queen, 77, visited the historic fortress on Tuesday to launch the Tower Remembers, marking VE Day and the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

She described commemorative poppy display as “beautiful” and joked that the ceramic blooms were “quite tempting” to take home.

Camilla was also joined by Yeoman Warder Tracey Machin and her son Harrison, who planted a poppy alongside the Queen.

Sharing the emotional moment with the Queen, Harrison said: “I did a poppy with the Queen. This is my poppy,” pointing to the ceramic flower he had planted.

The Queen's heartwarming photos were released by the royal family on its official Instagram with touching statement.

The Palace wrote: "The Queen and Harrison Machin, 5, plant the final poppies in an installation at the Tower of London to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War. This act of Remembrance saw Her Majesty representing all those who served the Nation, with Harrison planting his poppy on behalf of the younger generation."

The statement continued: "The Tower Remembers’ installation recalls the sacrifice and resilience of the wartime generation and will stand as a reminder of the long-lasting impact of conflict.

"The Tower, which was itself bombed during the Blitz, will display nearly 30,000 ceramic poppies on the lawn to mark the year of Remembrance."

During the visit, Camilla also met members of the Historic Royal Palaces and Tower teams who helped create the display, as well as D-Day veterans Henry Rice and Richard Aldred, who handed her a poppy to plant.

