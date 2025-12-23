How come Taylor Swift gave Travis Kelce a chance: everything gets spilled

Taylor Swift had a little help from her family when it came time to choosing her future husband its being claimed.

The person in question that ended up pushing the singer to give the NFL star a shot was non other than her own mother Andrea, celebrity news reporter Rob Shuter claims on his Substack.

According to an insider that just spilled the beans to him, Taylor’s mother was “fed up,” by her daughter. So “she got involved because she couldn’t just watch Taylor get hurt anymore.”

When it came to Travis “Andrea saw green flags immediately,” the source admits. “He was confident, grounded, and close to his family. That was enough for her to nudge Taylor in his direction.”

But the kicker was Travis’ devotion to his own mother the insider adds and for Andrea “that sealed it. Andrea believes how a man treats his mother is a strong indicator of how he’ll treat a partner.”

Now that the two are a couple “Andrea feels vindicated. She thinks Travis is the real deal — finally,” the source also admits.