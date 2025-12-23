'Home and Away' star Isabel Lucas welcomed baby boy at 40

Isabel Lucas, known for her role in Home and Away has welcomed her first child with Cyrus Sutton.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the actress shared the delightful news with her fans.

While keeping the name and face of her child under wraps, Isabel wrote in the caption, "Angels everywhere… In the signs and synchronicities, intuituve whispers, in the circles of support, in the water and nature’s intelligence."

She went on to add, "Through all the beauty and the pain, softening fear into love. Opening up new fields of possibilities, bridges of light."

"Thank you to all the angels… seen and unseen, known and unknown. Thank you to our bright little son, we love you all ways," she concluded.

Isabel also shared throwback pregnancy photos, flaunting her baby bump on the beach alongside Cyrus. However, one photo in the post showed the actress holding her baby boy's tiny feet.

Isabel Lucas is in committed relationship with American filmmaker Cyrus Sutton. The couple went Instagram official this year in August, and announced their pregnancy in October.