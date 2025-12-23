Billy Porter shares major health update after hospitalization for sepsis

Billy Porter has shared a major update on his health after being hospitalized for Sepsis.

On Monday, the 56-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a clip to let his fans know how he’s been doing amid his "serious battle" with sepsis.

"I'm here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays, Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between," he began the video.

Billy further said, “Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital very ill this fall with urosepsis. It was not easy. It’s been a very, very challenging four months."

"And I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery. I’m not there yet, but I’m on the road to that," continued the Cinderella star.

In the clip, Billy also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his fans for their prayers and support he received during his hospitalization.

"I wanted to thank everybody for yours prayers and your love and sending me all the vibes. I felt every single one of them," the star added.

On the work front, Billy will be next seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The new sequel to The Hunger Games is scheduled to be released in cinemas on November 20, 2026.