YouTuber Adam the Woo found dead in his home

YouTuber Adam the Woo has passed away at the age of 51.

As per People magazine, the social media star was found dead in his home in Celebration, Florida, on Monday, December 22.

"The residence was secured, and no contact was made with the adult male residing there," a spokesperson for the Osceola County Sheriff's Office told the outlet.

"Deputies then responded back to the location for an unattended death at 2:53 pm. A friend had borrowed a ladder and looked in the 3rd story window to see a male on a bed that was not moving. Upon entering the residence with Fire Rescue, the male was reported deceased," added a representative.

However, the cause of Adam's death has not yet been revealed.

YouTuber Justin Asgard also confirmed Adam's death on social media.

"This breaks my heart and I want to say nothing right now," Justin penned on Facebook. "I don’t have the right photo or the right words. But with all the rumors, I feel I need to say what I can. The world has lost a giant, and I have lost a friend closer to me than blood."

"Please pray for his parents Jim and June and his sister Faith," he added.

Adam the Woo, whose real name was David Adam Williams. created a YouTube channel, The Daily Woo, in 2012.

As per Fox 4, Adam posted a vlog every day for 5 years, and went on to vlog all 50 states in the U.S.