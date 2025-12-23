Selena Gomez shares glimpse of fun-filled day with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco had a fun filled day at Wonderland.

Sharing a glimpse into her first holiday season with Blanco as married couple, the singer and actress posted photos from their visit to Wonderland.

The pictures and videos in the carousel post on Instagram showcased the newly married couple enjoying rides and fun moments.

Gomez wrote in the caption, "Visiting a wonderland."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love for the couple. One wrote, "couple goals!!! all the love and happiness to you."

Another added, "your smile lights up the world, ily."

"slide 6," the official handle of Rare Beauty commented referring to the video clip in the post showcasing Gomez laughing carefree.

This marked Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's first holiday season after tieing the knot in September this year.

The beloved couple began their lovestory around July 2023 and made their romance public in December that year. Then, in 2024 December, Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement.