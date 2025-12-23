Source breaks down what Prince William finds most ‘sickening’ about Meghan Markle

Prince William’s anger towards his brother has reached new heights, but even so his wife is the one that has really “put a bee under his crown” sources warn.

The insider shared everything in a candid chat with Closer magazine.

According to their understanding, the extent of Prince William’s anger towards Harry mainly revolves around the fact that he “didn’t just step away quietly, he turned his back on royal life in a very public, hostile way, and he cannot reconcile that with the idea of Harry continuing to get financial rewards.”

But what’s pertinent to mention is that while much of the heir’s anger is directed towards his brother, his wife is not spared because “as angry as William is with Harry, this is really more about Meghan, he knows any money that ends up in Harry’s hands will go straight to her, and that sickens him.”

Another thing is that “he’s deeply sceptical about how any money would actually be used.”

“Even if the money technically went to Harry, William has zero doubt it would be quickly redirected to support Meghan’s ambitions.”

After all, in the couple’s Montecito abode “she already controls the financial decisions in that household, and he sees no reason that would change if larger sums were involved. He doesn’t want royal money underwriting her outlandish visions of grandeur.”

For those unversed, the royal money in question relates to things like inheritances from Princess Diana’s side of the family which the heir cannot stop from going into his brothers’ hands.