James Cameron criticises Amy Poehler’s decade old joke about his marriage

James Cameron has spoken out about a joke Amy Poehler made at his expense more than a decade ago.

The Canadian filmmaker addressed the moment in a recent interview with The New York Times, reflecting on Poehler’s 2013 Golden Globes monologue, in which she referenced Cameron’s past marriage to director Kathryn Bigelow.

While joking about the controversy surrounding Zero Dark Thirty, Poehler told the audience she trusted Bigelow on the topic of torture because she had been married to Cameron for three years.

Cameron now says the remark crossed a line.

"I'm pretty thick-skinned, and happy to be the butt of a good-natured joke, but that went too far," he lamented, calling the particular comment an “ignorant dig” that felt out of place at an awards ceremony meant to honour filmmakers and their work.

He added that what stung most was the audience response, as their laughter reflected assumptions about him made by people who do not know him personally or professionally.

"The fact that people found it funny shows exactly what they think of me, even though they have no idea who I am or how I work," he said.

The director, now 71, has been married five times. His past marriages include unions with Sharon Williams, producer Gale Anne Hurd, director Kathryn Bigelow, and actress Linda Hamilton. He married Suzy Amis in 2000, and the couple has remained together with three children.