Kim Kardashian reveals struggles behind holiday photo with kids

Kim Kardashian tried her best to get a photo with her kids.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the reality TV star dropped some holiday photos with her children.

However, the pictures showed Kim's kids including North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm in different mood swings. One photo showed Kim trying to get her three kids together, while the other showed North seemingly walking out of the frame.

But, in last snap Kim managed to get her three kids in one frame and shared a TikTok video showcasing her with daughter North West dancing on a Thx by Ken Carson.

In the caption, the SKIMS founder wrote, "I really tried."

Fans and followers reacted to hilarious moment in the comments section with one writing, "Kim, you're our superstar, but you're still a mom."

Another added, "This is so relatable the kids never want to take pics with me anymore."

"We all live the same lives (when it comes to pics with kids)," the third comment read.

Meanwhile, one of the users also showed her support, writing, "You’re doing great Kim."

Kim Kardashian is mother to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.